Spirit Airlines Changes In-Person Ticket Purchasing Times… AGAIN

Raise your hand if you're always looking for a deal when you start to begin your travel plans? Who wants to pay full price for airline tickets these days? They're SUPER expensive!

Forget about how much you're paying for groceries right now. You just wait until you're trying to book your next flight to Florida for your entire family of four. You actually might pass out.

While I HATE to spend a lot of money for airfare, there's almost no escaping it. I'm not even referring to first class seats, either. I'm not even sure calling the regular seats "economy class" is even an accurate description anymore.

Now, it's not likely you do this too often, but there is one way people swear is the best way to make sure you score a deal on your airfare every single time. If you fly out of the Atlantic City Airport often, then you might be familiar with Spirit Airlines and their in-person ticketing system. Some have been complaining recently because the airline keeps changing their in-person ticketing hours.

Thanks to a tip from someone on our app, we now have the most up-to-date ticket purchasing times at the airport for Spirit Airlines.

Monday - Sunday

- 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Make sure you take note of the change before planning to go get your tickets.

