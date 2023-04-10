3 South Jersey Camping Spots Make NJ’s Best Camping List

The weather is getting warmer and every single NJ resident that refers to themselves as "outdoor enthusiasts" can't wait!

Sure, the warmer months mean trips to the beach, boardwalk, and the neighborhood pool. For some people, though, it's not the beach they get excited about once the weather starts to turn. For some, it's all about the return of camping season.

Getting to sleep outside under the stars and forget about your worries that are waiting for you back home; it's a great feeling getting to go out and spend some time outside like that. When you're camping, there's nothing to do but explore the area, swim in the lake/river nearby, have yourself a nice little fire, and enjoy some pretty delicious food that you prepare on top of it.

Some would say that camping is a summer lifestyle. Luckily for us here in the Garden State, we've got plenty of places to do that. Here in South Jersey, there were three places recently named as some of the best places to camp in the state.

Wharton State Forest

When you head to Wharton State Forest to pitch your tent, not only do you have PLENTY of campgrounds to choose from, but you also get to explore some of the best trails this part of the state has to offer. Plus, who doesn't love spending time in the Pine Barrens once in a while? This historic town of Batsto Village isn't too far away. You can learn all about the Jersey Devil while you're there. Oh, & you can also take a dip in the Mullica River!

Bass River State Forest

Another great spot is Bass River in Tuckerton. This forest sits right on Lake Absegami, which is perfect for sunbathing, a nice refreshing dip, and enjoying a fun day with the family. The lake is surrounded by 12 miles of trails that the hiker in your group will no doubt love to explore.

Belleplain State Forest

A South Jersey favorite, Belleplain's got plenty of trails, fishing and boating in Lake Nummy, and even softball fields for families to enjoy.

If you love the adventure that usually accompanies tent camping, you don't have to travel too far to find it with these options being so close to wherever you're coming from in the South Jersey region. Only thing life to do now is take your pic. Where will you be camping this summer?

