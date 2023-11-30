Make sure you've decked the halls (and the front yard); Santa's coming to town!

If you live in Egg Harbor Township, you're going to want to make sure you and the kiddos clear your schedules. You don't want to miss Santa rolling through your neighborhood.

It's a beloved annual tradition in EHT. Thanks to the folks over at the Egg Harbor Township Fire Department, Santa will be driving through your neighborhood in style. Sure, a fire truck isn't the same as Santa's sleigh, but the elves are busy working to make sure the big man in red's Christmas Eve ride is ready to go for the big night of international travel.

The sleigh is currently out of commission until December 24th, so get ready for the sirens!

Now, the fire department has split up Santa's trip around Egg Harbor Township into sections. They don't have Santa's powers, so don't expect him to hit up all the neighborhoods in one night.

On December 11th, the department will head out with Santa on the truck and pass through Farmington starting at 6p. You'll be able to catch him in Farmington from the 11th through the 14th. Same time applies for all days.

Next up is Scullville. Santa will be out there on December 15th from 6-9p and then again on the 16th from 1p-9p.

He'll be a pretty busy guy. Bargaintown will spot him on December 16th from 9a-3p. Then, Cardiff is up next on the 16th and 17th starting at 3p.

Finally, the folks over in West Atlantic City will see Saint Nick on December 21st beginning at 6p.

Make sure you're home!

