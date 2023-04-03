New Proposal Would Bring 2 New Hotels to South Jersey

SSN Hotels has brought a proposal to the Deptford Planning board that would bring two new brand name hotels to this Gloucester County Community.

The company's proposal includes plans to construct two hotels on Hurffville Road in the township on what is now a vacant lot that was storage facility.

TownePlace Suites by Marriot and Home2 Suites by Hilton are both extended-stay properties, where guests can enjoy a home-like experience.

Amenities will include in-room kitchens, indoor pools, workout facilities and they typically include a small restaurant, although the location of these properties is close to Philadelphia and a mile from the bustling shopping area, that offers plenty of close-by restaurant options.

The plan calls for the TownePlace Suites by Marriot would be four stories 18,390 square feet, while the Home2 Suites would also be four stories, but would be 17,280 square feet.

The hotels, when built, will join a Courtyard by Marriot and Hampton Inn, both are similar in size and the amenities they offer.

SSN Hotel is no stranger to New Jersey. They currently own the Hampton Inn and Suites in Egg Harbor Township, a Holiday Inn Express in West Atlantic City, as well as properties in Voorhees, Swedesboro, Ewing, Lindon, and Newark.

They recently introduced the new Cabana Oceanfront/Boardwalk in Wildwood.

The Deptford Planning Board has yet to set a date to start consideration and debate of the SSN Hotel proposal.

Two more 100+ guest room hotels proposed for busy N.J. route near Philly (msn.com)

Comparing the Most & Least Expensive Homes For Sale in Cape May

South Jersey Nightlife