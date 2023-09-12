New survey calls this shore estate the best mansion rental in NJ

As anyone who lives in NJ knows, this is absolutely the best time to enjoy our beaches. The crowds are gone and you have the magnificent coastline practically to yourself.

What better time to consider a beachfront rental? Trip 101 looked at luxury mansion rentals and called this the absolute best most luxurious mansion you can rent in NJ.

This amazing 4,500-square-foot home can comfortably fit up to 22 people.

The convenience of an elevator makes navigating the property a breeze. With 8 rooms and 7.5 full baths, even larger groups can find their own private space.

Plus, there's a seasonal pool, perfect for relaxing after a day at the beach.

The listing on VRBO is for a "Luxury Ocean Front Mansion with Heated Pool, Elevator, Grill, and Suites Galore."

This pristine beachfront mansion is located in Brigantine and the property is tailor-made for big groups and families.

It boasts 8 bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms, accommodating up to 22 guests. You'll love the well-appointed kitchen and the inviting second-floor dining/living area.

This home offers a perfect balance of gathering spaces and privacy, ensuring everyone has a memorable stay. Just a heads-up, the pool is open seasonally, from early May to late September.

Please confirm its availability before booking.

Welcome to your dream beachfront retreat, where relaxation meets luxury, and cherished memories are waiting to be made. Make this property your home away from home and experience its charm for yourself.

Pricey, yes. But if you grab your entire family and a bunch of friends you can make this Jersey Shore dream a reality.

