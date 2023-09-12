Study says this NJ city is among the best for working parents

For many employees, finding a good work/life balance can be elusive, especially if you have kids. A website called Coworking Café combed through data to come up with a list of the best cities for working parents, and a New Jersey city ranked highly.

Their researchers at CoworkingCafe analyzed a number of factors that indicate a family-friendly work culture, availability and accessibility of education, and opportunities to minimize commute.

This resulted in 10 carefully weighted metrics which we grouped into three categories by the aspects of family life that they influence most: Work, Education, and Health & Environment.

Showing up at #7 nationally (and tops in the Northeast) is Jersey City.

Some of the highlights:

⚫ Jersey City is the 7th best city for working parents due to a healthy balance across the main metrics.

⚫ The city ranked 2nd in the Education category with more than 3.7 public schools per square mile. The state of New Jersey is also number one in the nation for its high-quality public schools.

⚫ Center-based childcare is one of the most affordable in the country here, taking up just 11% of the median household income, behind only Plano, TX with 10%.

⚫ Moving over to the Work category, Jersey City has a 14.6% share of remote workers and 0.8 coworking spaces per square mile, on average – in the same league with Atlanta when it comes to parents’ possibilities to shorten their commutes.

⚫ Pediatricians per 100k kids: 68

⚫ Greenspace acres per 1k residents: 3.6

⚫ Nationwide, Washington, D.C. is the best city for working parents due to its family-friendly work culture and above-average education score.

It’s nice to see a New Jersey town get some positive publicity!

