A terrible accident in Margate last evening about 6pm. The accident happened near the athletic fields on Jerome Avenue.

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Thursday Evening Accident Sends Juvenile to Hospital

Margate City Police are investigating an accident that happened at the intersection of Jerome and Fulton Avenues.

They say the accident involved a vehicle and a juvenile on an electric powered vehicle - believed to be an electric bike.

Police say the youth was taken by helicopter to Cooper Hospital in Camden for treatment. There is no word on the child's condition.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigating officers.

Police have not released the identity of the juvenile, or the driver of the vehicle.

The accident remains under investigation.

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Youth Traffic Safety Month Gets a Nod in Margate

Margate Police released information on the crash on their Facebook page. Ironically, it was just a few days ago that Margate Police posted on Facebook a message about Youth Traffic Safety Month.

Police noted, "About 18% of bike and pedestrian crashes in New Jersey involve kids and teens." The post urged adults to "help teach young drivers, walkers, and riders to stay visible, follow traffic rules, and share the road safely.'

SOURCE: Margate City Police Department

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