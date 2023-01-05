NJ Amber Alert: Last Seen In Vineland, Cumberland County

An Amber Alert has just been issued as follows:

Child abduction.

Emerie Rivera, a 7-month-old girl, listed as a Black/Hispanic.

Emerie is wearing a pink Minnie Mouse sweater and pants.

Suspect is the father, Ramon B. Rivera, Jr., a Hispanic male, age 22.

Rivera is driving an Acura MDX, bronze color, with New Jersey license plates # H79NSN

RIvera, Jr. was last seen driving in Vineland, Cumberland County, New Jersey.

We have learned that Emerie is the Great Grand Daughter of former Vineland Mayor Robert Romano.

To report any information that you may have:

Dial 9-1-1 to report any information regarding an abduction.

All hours call 609-963-6900 - Choose Option "1"

E-Mail Contact: missingp@gw.njsp.org

We will provide additional information upon receipt.

