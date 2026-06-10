It's one of the most beautiful spots in South Jersey. All of New Jersey, actually.

It's the East Point Lighthouse in Heislersville, and the pictures shared above and below are actually taken from a YouTube video from Chris Gilbert, which you can watch below.

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East Point Lighthouse is Closed to Visitors

One of New Jersey most picturesque locations remains closed. Closed over a dispute between the Maurice River Historical Society and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

We should note that the grounds of the lighthouse are open, but the interior of the building is closed.

The Historical Society restored and managed the lighthouse for years, but they were forced to hand the keys over to the state when a new lease agreement with the state could not be reached.

So far, the State of New Jersey has not taken positive action to reopen the building.

A story by NBC 10 in Philadelphia in 2024 told the story:

What's Happening Now With the East Point Lighthouse?

Friends of the East Point Lighthouse operate a Facebook page, and they are still pushing for the building to be re-opened.

Let's hope that happens soon.

Again, the outside property is still accessible and open. It's a great place for photos! Here's the video from Chris Gilbert that simply but beautifully highlights the East Point Lighthouse:

Here's a look at where the lighthouse is located - right on the Delaware Bay:

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You can walk to the shoreline, and even do some bird-watching from the property.

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly