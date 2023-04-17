NJ Beach Voted One Of The Best Places To Skinny Dip In The World

Who's ready to hit the beach?

Honestly, I'm not sure there's a single resident that loves the Jersey shore that isn't always down for a fun beach trip. Even during the winter months, beach-lovers are dreaming about when they'll get to plop down in the sand once again.

Obviously, if you're planning to spend a bunch of time at any one of Jersey's beautiful beaches this summer, you might want to start thinking about a new bathing suit for the season. Unless, of course, you prefer your birthday suit. Then, you're good to go.

You may or may not be aware that New Jersey actually is, in fact, home to a nude beach. WHAT?!?

Get our free mobile app

Yes, it's true. Apparently, not too many people know this, but there's a beach in Sandy Hook that does allow for nude sunbathing. It's the only beach like it in the state. It's called Gunnison Beach and, believe it or not, it was voted as one of the top places to skinny dip in the entire world.

Yep, so that means clothing is optional when you enter the waters at Gunnison Beach. Obviously, the sights will be like nothing you've ever seen either, if you know what I mean.

Gunnison Beach is a bit of a hike from places like South Jersey & the western-most parts of the state. If you're looking to lay out somewhere that makes acquiring tan-lines optional, then this is your only option. It's not a bad option, though, since it almost made the list of top 10 places to enjoy the beach in the nude. It came it at number 11. This little strip of land about an hour south of Staten Island came in at number 11 out of every other place in the world!

So, if you're someone looking for a more, ahem, freeing beach experience this year, you don't have to leave the Garden State to get it. Gunnison Beach in Sandy Hook; that's where you need to go. Don't whip out your camera, though. That's not allowed.

Source: silive.com

South Jersey Beach Tag Guide 2023 Here's how much you'll pay for beach tags at each South Jersey beach for the 2023 season.

12 Restaurants People Are Anxious To Eat At In Wildwood This Summer No matter what cuisine is your favorite, Wildwood has something for everyone! There are a few restaurants in particular that Wildwood regulars can't wait to get back into this summer.