Bring Back Mays Landing’s Nudist Resort For Nude Recreation Week

New Jersey's known for many things. The beaches, the food, and the education systems, just to name a few. The Garden State is also very well known for its exceptional medical facilities. You'll get treated by some of the nation's best doctors here in NJ.

A little fun fact you might not know about the Garden State is that it's a prime destination for those that enjoy the nudist lifestyle. Did you know there is more than one nudist resort in New Jersey? Shocking, right? I know... it's so weird to even think about. Hey, if you're into that thing, at least you know you don't have to travel very far to enjoy the lifestyle.

Believe it or not, the Garden State is home to three of the swankiest nudist resorts on the east coast. The Rock Lodge Club, Goodland Country Club, and the Sky Farm Nudist Resort both have all the amenities you could want in a luxury getaway - minus the clothes. Good to know if you plan on celebrating Nude Recreation Week coming up starting on July 8th. If the nudist spot in South Jersey was still open, that'd make four places to celebrate.

Nudist resort in Mays Landing, NJ

Did you know there was once a popular nudist resort in South Jersey? Throwing it back almost one-hundred years ago, it was a place known as Sunshine Park. It sat right in the heart of Mays Landing in Atlantic County.

The resort offered amenities typical of other popular nudist destinations today, such as swimming pools, sports facilities, and accommodations designed to accommodate nudist principles. Guests could engage in activities like volleyball, tennis, and more outdoor recreational fun while enjoying the freedom of being clothing-optional within the resort grounds.

Over the years, Sunshine Park Resort became a popular destination within the nudist community, drawing visitors from nearby regions and beyond who appreciated its relaxed atmosphere and sense of community.

In 1983, the resort was ordered to close due to various health violations, among other reasons.

Do you think a nudist resort would do well in South Jersey today? Let us know on the app! In the meantime, take a look at what the old one in Mays Landing once looked like:

