Before anyone gets defensive: this is NOT my opinion. Every shore town has loyal fans, and honestly, most of these places are gorgeous. If you spend enough time talking to locals in South Jersey, you’ll notice certain beach towns have a reputation for giving off a slightly more exclusive vibe than others.

Again, that doesn’t mean they’re bad. It’s just the energy some people pick up. AI too, apparently.

South Jersey's "Snobby" Beach Towns According To AI

If there’s one shore town people consistently describe as “fancy,” it’s Avalon. Between the massive beach houses, boutique shopping, and quiet atmosphere, some visitors say it feels a little too polished. Stone Harbor gets similar comments thanks to its upscale downtown and luxury-home-heavy neighborhoods.

That said, plenty of people absolutely love both towns because they’re clean, peaceful, and less chaotic than other Shore spots.

Privacy and Exclusivity Wins At The Jersey Shore

Long Beach Island is huge, so not every section feels this way. Areas like Loveladies have developed a reputation for being ultra-private and extremely wealthy. For some people, that’s the dream. For others, it can feel a little intimidating if you’re just showing up with a beach chair and a Wawa hoagie.

Margate’s trendy restaurants and luxury condos have made it one of the Shore’s hottest towns in recent years, while Brigantine sometimes gets labeled as quieter and more “keep to yourself.”

Of course, what one person calls snobby, someone else calls peaceful. At the end of the day, the Jersey Shore has a beach town for literally every personality type.

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5 Jersey Shore Horror Stories Everybody Experiences Every Summer There are certain aspects of Jersey Shore beach days that you're just not escaping. The sad truth is you get more and more tired of these things happening with each passing summer. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal