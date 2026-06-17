The countdown is officially on for the 2026 Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, and if you're heading to the beach for four days of live music, sunshine, and unforgettable memories, there's one thing you need to prioritize: hydration.

Sure, seeing your favorite artists is the goal, but every year, one of the biggest reasons people end up missing part of the festival has nothing to do with security or bad behavior. It's dehydration.

Don't Forget To Drink Water At Barefoot Country Music Fest

Spending hours on the beach under the summer sun can take a serious toll on your body. Between dancing, walking from stage to stage, and standing in the heat all day, it's easy to forget how much water you're losing.

Unfortunately, many festivalgoers don't realize they're dehydrated until it's too late. Symptoms can range from dizziness and headaches to nausea and even fainting. In some cases, attendees have to be treated in the medical tent or removed from festival activities altogether.

You may have your artist lineup mapped out down to the minute, but make sure hydration is part of the plan, too. Bring a refillable water bottle every day and make it a habit to fill it up regularly throughout the festival.

Don't Get Medically Removed From The Music Festival In Wildwood

Before you head out each day, check the Barefoot Country Music Fest app or website to locate the nearest water refill stations. Knowing where they are can save you time and help keep you feeling your best from the first set to the final encore.

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The goal is simple: stay hydrated, stay safe, and don't miss a single minute of the fun. Here's what else you should bring with you to the show this year.

12 Essential Items To Pack For Barefoot Country Music Fest It's time to pick out what you're wearing to the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood! In addition to clothes, there are a few important items you want to make sure you don't leave home without. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal