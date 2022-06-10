NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 6/10
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Air Temperature
|72° - 81°
|Winds
|From the West
8 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 74°
(Normal 62° - 67°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:26pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 10:59a
|High
Fri 5:08p
|Low
Fri 11:44p
|High
Sat 5:24a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:23a
|High
Fri 4:42p
|Low
Fri 11:08p
|High
Sat 4:58a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:35a
|High
Fri 4:56p
|Low
Fri 11:20p
|High
Sat 5:12a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:27a
|High
Fri 4:38p
|Low
Fri 11:12p
|High
Sat 4:54a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 8:02a
|Low
Fri 3:04p
|High
Fri 8:48p
|Low
Sat 3:49a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 10:47a
|High
Fri 5:06p
|Low
Fri 11:36p
|High
Sat 5:20a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 7:09a
|Low
Fri 2:38p
|High
Fri 7:55p
|Low
Sat 3:23a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 5:11a
|Low
Fri 11:19a
|High
Fri 5:55p
|Low
Sat 12:10a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:22a
|High
Fri 4:52p
|Low
Fri 11:09p
|High
Sat 5:04a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 10:43a
|High
Fri 5:17p
|Low
Fri 11:32p
|High
Sat 5:32a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:32a
|High
Fri 5:00p
|Low
Fri 11:18p
|High
Sat 5:17a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 5:18a
|Low
Fri 11:23a
|High
Fri 5:57p
|Low
Sat 12:06a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW early this afternoon, then becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight, then becoming W late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SAT: N winds around 5 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening. A chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of tstms after midnight.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning.
MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.