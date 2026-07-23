Jackpot Over $740 Million – These Are Luckiest Mega Millions Numbers
If you haven't checked, the jackpots have been growing for the two biggest multi-state lottery games.
As of this writing, the Mega Millions jackpot is $743 million, and the Powerball jackpot is at $600 million.
That's a lot of money!
To win one of them takes some luck - well, a LOT of luck!
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The Luckiest Mega Millions Numbers Revealed
If you had a list of the most-selected Mega Millions numbers, would it help your luck?
Maybe, right?
The folks at Action Network have ranked how often every number has been chosen in the Mega Millions game, going back to when the game's format was updated in 2017.
10 is the number that has been drawn the most times in the time period. It's been drawn 84 times, 30% more often than average.
After the number 10, here's the numbers that have been drawn the most times since 2017:
17 (81 times)
31 (79 times)
3 (77 times)
14 (76 times)
38 (76 times)
42 (76 times)
11 (74 times)
43 (74 times)
8 (73 times)
So, will playing these numbers take you closer to a big win? Maybe. And, maybe not.
SOURCE: Action Network
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