Nine South Jersey teachers are counting on their hometowns to help them win a huge national giveaway that could translate into thousands of dollars in classroom supplies and school resources.

Simple Modern's annual Stock Your School campaign is officially underway, and supporters can vote once each day through July 31. The 10 teachers with the most votes will receive a prize package that includes a fully funded classroom wish list, 500 water bottles for their school, 100 appreciation bags for teachers and staff, and a $1,000 grant for campus improvements.

Last year, more than 130,000 votes were cast nationwide, and several winners earned their spots by only a handful of votes. That means every single vote from South Jersey could make a real difference this back-to-school season.

Meet The South Jersey Teachers In The Running

These local educators are representing South Jersey schools in this year's competition:

Jaeda Colon — Dr. John Winslow Elementary School, Vineland

Jenna Mackey — Charles Street School, Palmyra

Jen Stephens — West Deptford

Jessica Back — Oakview Elementary School, West Deptford

Kamryn Casto — Field Street School, Carneys Point

Rachel Friend — Ethel M. Burke Elementary School, Bellmawr

Shelby Townsend — Middle Township Elementary School #1

Stephanie Carrasco — Cumberland Christian School, Vineland

Stephanie Weisel — George L. Hess Educational Complex, Mays Landing

Just One Minute A Day Can Help!

Whether your child attends one of these schools, you know one of these teachers, or you simply want to support local classrooms, this is one of the easiest ways to do it. Voting only takes a minute, and you can cast another vote every day through July 31.

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There's even something in it for voters. Every person who participates is automatically entered for a chance to win $200 worth of Simple Modern products.

This mean big for a school right here in our own backyard. Hopefully, one of these awesome teachers walks away with the big prize!