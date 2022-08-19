NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/19
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the South
9 - 17 mph (Gust 21 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 76°
(Normal 73°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 89°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:11am - 7:49pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 8:06a
|High
Fri 2:31p
|Low
Fri 9:16p
|High
Sat 2:57a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:30a
|High
Fri 2:05p
|Low
Fri 8:40p
|High
Sat 2:31a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:42a
|High
Fri 2:19p
|Low
Fri 8:52p
|High
Sat 2:45a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:34a
|High
Fri 2:01p
|Low
Fri 8:44p
|High
Sat 2:27a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 5:44a
|Low
Fri 12:11p
|High
Fri 6:11p
|Low
Sat 1:21a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 8:13a
|High
Fri 2:31p
|Low
Fri 9:16p
|High
Sat 2:58a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 11:45a
|High
Fri 5:18p
|Low
Sat 12:55a
|High
Sat 5:44a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 8:37a
|High
Fri 3:10p
|Low
Fri 9:35p
|High
Sat 3:31a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:48a
|High
Fri 2:18p
|Low
Fri 8:52p
|High
Sat 2:42a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 8:00a
|High
Fri 2:34p
|Low
Fri 9:05p
|High
Sat 2:49a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:51a
|High
Fri 2:26p
|Low
Fri 8:53p
|High
Sat 2:49a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 8:45a
|High
Fri 3:20p
|Low
Fri 9:44p
|High
Sat 3:46a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Light swells, becoming SE around 2 ft at 8 seconds this afternoon.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms through the night. A chance of showers after midnight.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.