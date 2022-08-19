NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/19

Asbury Park (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the South
9 - 17 mph (Gust 21 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Ocean Temperature71° - 76°
(Normal 73°)
Air Temperature77° - 89°
Sunrise/Sunset6:11am - 7:49pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 8:06a		High
Fri 2:31p		Low
Fri 9:16p		High
Sat 2:57a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:30a		High
Fri 2:05p		Low
Fri 8:40p		High
Sat 2:31a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:42a		High
Fri 2:19p		Low
Fri 8:52p		High
Sat 2:45a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:34a		High
Fri 2:01p		Low
Fri 8:44p		High
Sat 2:27a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 5:44a		Low
Fri 12:11p		High
Fri 6:11p		Low
Sat 1:21a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 8:13a		High
Fri 2:31p		Low
Fri 9:16p		High
Sat 2:58a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 11:45a		High
Fri 5:18p		Low
Sat 12:55a		High
Sat 5:44a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 8:37a		High
Fri 3:10p		Low
Fri 9:35p		High
Sat 3:31a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:48a		High
Fri 2:18p		Low
Fri 8:52p		High
Sat 2:42a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 8:00a		High
Fri 2:34p		Low
Fri 9:05p		High
Sat 2:49a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:51a		High
Fri 2:26p		Low
Fri 8:53p		High
Sat 2:49a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 8:45a		High
Fri 3:20p		Low
Fri 9:44p		High
Sat 3:46a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Light swells, becoming SE around 2 ft at 8 seconds this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms through the night. A chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

