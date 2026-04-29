New Jersey just speedran all four seasons all before dinner.

You woke up to sunshine, 60s, and the kind of weather that tricks you into thinking, “today might actually be peaceful.” Windows down, group chat buzzing, someone already saying “we should go to the shore.”

And then, because it’s New Jersey, everything changed.

Spring Morning Sun Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash loading...

Morning: False Sense of Spring

It started perfect. Blue skies, light breeze, ideal “leave the house” energy. The kind of morning that makes you forget what state you live in.

You’re thinking iced coffee, errands, maybe even a little happiness.

Rookie mistake.

Wet leaf humidity Photo by Milada Vigerova on Unsplash loading...

Afternoon: The Switch-Up

By mid-afternoon, the humidity pulls up uninvited. The air turns thick, your hair taps out immediately, and stepping outside feels personal.

Then the sky flips.

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Thunder. Dark clouds. Rain coming down even though it shouldn't be. Traffic instantly falls apart. Somewhere, someone is gripping the wheel on the Parkway questioning every life decision.

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You dressed for spring. Why wouldn't you? Well, now you’re mentally adding a hoodie to your personality.

Cold Night In NJ Photo by Miguel Gonzalez on Unsplash loading...

Evening: Jersey Gaslights You Again

Just like that? It’s over.

The storm disappears, the sky clears, and the sunset looks like a tourism ad. Everyone’s back outside like, “honestly… not even that bad.”

Until tonight… when it might be cold. Or foggy. Or raining again. No one knows.

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New Jersey weather doesn’t follow a forecast this time of year. It follows vibes. Tomorrow morning, it might be freezing, then fall by mid-morning. Once the afternoon hits, it might feel like a sunny June day… in April.

The truth is we just never know what season we will experience the most during the day this time of year in the Garden State. Chalk it up to that being one of NJ’s toxic traits.

Fill in the blank: "You know you're from South Jersey when _________." Some lifelong residents recently finished that sentence... Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman