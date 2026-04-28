If you grew up spending summers in South Jersey, you probably felt it when the Windjammer shut down. That wasn’t just another bar closing. It was the end of an era.

For a while, that empty space just sat there… and everyone kept asking the same question: what’s next?

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From Windjammer Memories To A New Chapter

The Windjammer was one of those places that didn’t need explaining. Locals loved it. Shoobies from Ocean City made it a regular stop. It was loud, fun, and usually always packed in the summer.

Replacing it was never going to be easy.

Webster’s Tavern Opening Memorial Day Weekend

Now, there’s finally an answer and it’s coming just in time for summer. Webster’s Tavern is officially set to open Memorial Day Weekend in Somers Point, and early previews are already getting people talking.

Based on what they’ve shared online, expect a totally refreshed space with a more modern, coastal bar tavern vibe. It’s giving open, welcoming energy, they’ll have upgraded food and drink options, and it’s a spot that feels built for both daytime hangs and late-night crowds.

Summer 2026's Go-To Spot In Somers Point

What’s got people excited isn’t just that something new is opening. It’s more that this place actually looks like it gets what the people want.

It respects what made the location iconic, but it’s not trying to copy it. That’s probably the only way this works.

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If the atmosphere matches the early hype, don’t be surprised if Webster’s Tavern becomes the place everyone ends up again after a day in Ocean City.

South Jersey might’ve lost the Windjammer, but it looks like Somers Point is getting its summer heartbeat back.

29 Google Maps Pictures That Show Just How Quickly Somers Point Has Changed Hop in your car, take a spin around the Somers Point Circle, grab a bite to eat at Mac's, and then sit in traffic on the old Route 52 bridges -- here's how quickly things have changed in Somers Point over the years.