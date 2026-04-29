Is there anything more exciting than the opening of a restaurant - a restaurant that you've been waiting for?

The wait for a new addition to the restaurant scene in Somers Point is apparently over.

Pablo is ready to open for business!

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Pablo Restaurant in Somers Point Set to Open This Week

According to their social media, Pablo, Somers Point's newest restaurant, is set to open this Friday!

This was posted on their Facebook page: "Hey Somers Point, we’re ready. Friday at noon."

The restaurant's website is operational -- we're waiting for the menu to pop up soon.

From that website, here's the story of Pablo:

"Pablo is Zest Restaurant Group’s newest concept, bringing our Cape May roots to Somers Point, New Jersey. We’re honored to step into a space previously home to Mexiquila and thank the former owners for what they created here. Now, we’re building on that energy with something new—an American–Mexican fusion restaurant focused on bold flavors, craft cocktails, and a lively, elevated atmosphere. Same location, new chapter."

We Can't Wait For the Food

Although the menu hasn't been posted yet, the website gives us some insight about what Pablo will be offering, notably "authentic, flavor-packed tacos and hand-shaken artisanal margaritas."

Sounds like a winner to me!

Pablo is located on Maryland Avenue in Somers Point. Long-time residents and visitors may remember the property as being Clancy's for years.

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