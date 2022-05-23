NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 5/23
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Air Temperature
|63° - 74°
|Winds
|From the North
8 - 17 mph (Gust 25 mph)
7 - 15 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|54° - 63°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:33am - 8:13pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 9:19a
|High
Mon 3:20p
|Low
Mon 9:48p
|High
Tue 3:37a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:43a
|High
Mon 2:54p
|Low
Mon 9:12p
|High
Tue 3:11a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:55a
|High
Mon 3:08p
|Low
Mon 9:24p
|High
Tue 3:25a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:47a
|High
Mon 2:50p
|Low
Mon 9:16p
|High
Tue 3:07a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 6:19a
|Low
Mon 1:24p
|High
Mon 7:00p
|Low
Tue 1:53a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 9:19a
|High
Mon 3:19p
|Low
Mon 9:39p
|High
Tue 3:34a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 5:26a
|Low
Mon 12:58p
|High
Mon 6:07p
|Low
Tue 1:27a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 9:43a
|High
Mon 3:56p
|Low
Mon 9:57p
|High
Tue 4:13a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:53a
|High
Mon 3:14p
|Low
Mon 9:13p
|High
Tue 3:28a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 9:14a
|High
Mon 3:35p
|Low
Mon 9:31p
|High
Tue 3:58a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:04a
|High
Mon 3:26p
|Low
Mon 9:18p
|High
Tue 3:42a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 9:54a
|High
Mon 4:13p
|Low
Mon 10:12p
|High
Tue 4:32a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
REST OF TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of showers. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming E late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and early afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: S winds around 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.