12 Great Reasons to Love Egg Harbor Township New Jersey
I love where I live.
(It really must suck to hate where you live!)
I've been a resident of EHT for close to 30 years, and I really feel that it's a great place to live.
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12 Reasons to Love Egg Harbor Township
1. It's Close to Everything
The beaches, Atlantic City, Ocean City, Cape May, Somers Point, Philadelphia... they're all pretty close.
2. The Food - The Restaurants
I say this all the time, for an area of it's size our area has a lot of food choices! From casino restaurants to local owned and operated restaurants, we actually have endless choices.
3. The Casinos of Atlantic City
Yes, the gambling and the restaurants, but also the world-class entertainments. People watching isn't bad either. Want to hear live music on the weekend? Check out any casino -- all just a quick drive away.
4. Storybook Land
Every year, this amusement park gets more and more legendary. This is a landmark all of EHT can be proud of!
5. The Schools
Even though my kids are grown, I know that EHT schools are strong.
6. Golf
Yes, I love to play golf, and we have several great courses right in the township - and a bunch of others really close by.
7. Pickleball
Well, if I say golf, I have to say pickleball. EHT has some great outdoor facilities at Betterment Park, and a great indoor facility at Pro Shot Pickleball.
8. Wawas!
We may lead the state in the most of Wawas in one town or township. (Hey, gotta have Wawa!)
9. Shopping
Lot of choices, from a department store like Boscov's, to food stores like ShopRight, Lidl, and more. We also have a Home Depot, Lowe's, and Walmart.
10. Nature
Have you been to the Egg Harbor Township Nature Preserve? Very nice! We also have a nice bike path.
11. Police and First Responders
I feel protected in Egg Harbor Township. A great police department and exceptional volunteer fire companies. We are very lucky.
12. The Traffic Isn't That Bad
Know what routes to avoid on summer weekends, and you're good!
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