NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 5/21

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 5/21

AP

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Air Temperature73° - 91°
WindsFrom the Southwest
8 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Waves2 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature55° - 61°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:35am - 8:11pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 7:12a		High
Sat 1:22p		Low
Sat 7:25p		High
Sun 1:40a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:36a		High
Sat 12:56p		Low
Sat 6:49p		High
Sun 1:14a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:48a		High
Sat 1:10p		Low
Sat 7:01p		High
Sun 1:28a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:40a		High
Sat 12:52p		Low
Sat 6:53p		High
Sun 1:10a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 11:17a		High
Sat 5:02p		Low
Sat 11:30p		High
Sun 5:20a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 7:19a		High
Sat 1:12p		Low
Sat 7:24p		High
Sun 1:29a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 10:51a		High
Sat 4:09p		Low
Sat 11:04p		High
Sun 4:27a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 7:46a		High
Sat 1:53p		Low
Sat 7:45p		High
Sun 2:13a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:51a		High
Sat 12:58p		Low
Sat 6:53p		High
Sun 1:18a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 7:18a		High
Sat 1:25p		Low
Sat 7:16p		High
Sun 1:52a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 7:01a		High
Sat 1:03p		Low
Sat 6:56p		High
Sun 1:25a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 7:49a		High
Sat 2:02p		Low
Sat 7:51p		High
Sun 2:24a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. Areas of fog. Vsby 1 NM or less, increasing to 1 to 3 NM late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt late in the evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

5 Fantastic Dog-Friendly Beaches in New Jersey

10 Beautiful Facts About The Island Beach State Park Pelicans

It's Time We End these 5 Outdated New Jersey Beach Rules

The Jersey Shore is great, but there's room for change. It's time we end these old beach rules.
Filed Under: Cat Country's Beach Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top