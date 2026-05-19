Rescue crews and volunteers continued a search into the late night hours in Ocean City, New Jersey.

They have been searching for a missing 19-year-old man, who reportedly went missing while boogie boarding near the 10th Street beach.

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Search Continues for Missing Man in Ocean Off Ocean City, New Jersey

Several news organizations and social media posts indicate that the Coast Guard and New Jersey State Police continued their search for the missing man into the late night hours last night.

6 ABC says one person was rescued, while another went missing about 5 PM Monday.

The person who was rescued reportedly told authorities that the 19-year-old man was on his boogie board when he was struck by a wave, and didn't come back up to the surface.

At one point Monday evening, a human chain formed in the water to search for the man.

The identity of the missing man has not been revealed.

SOURCE: 6 ABC

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