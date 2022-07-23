NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/23

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the South

9 - 18 mph (Gust 22 mph)

7 - 16 knots (Gust 19 knots) Ocean Temperature 57° - 78°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Air Temperature 83° - 96° Sunrise/Sunset 5:45am - 8:20pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 10:39a High

Sat 4:54p Low

Sat 11:39p High

Sun 5:23a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:03a High

Sat 4:28p Low

Sat 11:03p High

Sun 4:57a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:15a High

Sat 4:42p Low

Sat 11:15p High

Sun 5:11a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:07a High

Sat 4:24p Low

Sat 11:07p High

Sun 4:53a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 8:05a Low

Sat 2:44p High

Sat 8:34p Low

Sun 3:44a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 10:34a High

Sat 4:56p Low

Sat 11:37p High

Sun 5:21a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 7:12a Low

Sat 2:18p High

Sat 7:41p Low

Sun 3:18a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 5:00a Low

Sat 10:58a High

Sat 5:34p Low

Sun 12:01a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:14a High

Sat 4:50p Low

Sat 11:21p High

Sun 5:11a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 10:25a High

Sat 5:07p Low

Sat 11:36p High

Sun 5:21a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:19a High

Sat 5:08p Low

Sat 11:31p High

Sun 5:27a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 5:20a Low

Sat 11:10a High

Sat 5:50p Low

Sun 12:22a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW late this morning, then becoming S early this afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 5 seconds, becoming mainly from the N with a dominant period of 7 seconds after midnight.

MON: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Tstms likely.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

