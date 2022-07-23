NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/23

Hot sand and refreshing ocean in Bradley Beach, N.J. (Joe Hewes, Twitter)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
9 - 18 mph (Gust 22 mph)
7 - 16 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Ocean Temperature57° - 78°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Air Temperature83° - 96°
Sunrise/Sunset5:45am - 8:20pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sat 10:39a		High
Sat 4:54p		Low
Sat 11:39p		High
Sun 5:23a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 10:03a		High
Sat 4:28p		Low
Sat 11:03p		High
Sun 4:57a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 10:15a		High
Sat 4:42p		Low
Sat 11:15p		High
Sun 5:11a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 10:07a		High
Sat 4:24p		Low
Sat 11:07p		High
Sun 4:53a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 8:05a		Low
Sat 2:44p		High
Sat 8:34p		Low
Sun 3:44a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 10:34a		High
Sat 4:56p		Low
Sat 11:37p		High
Sun 5:21a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sat 7:12a		Low
Sat 2:18p		High
Sat 7:41p		Low
Sun 3:18a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sat 5:00a		Low
Sat 10:58a		High
Sat 5:34p		Low
Sun 12:01a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 10:14a		High
Sat 4:50p		Low
Sat 11:21p		High
Sun 5:11a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sat 10:25a		High
Sat 5:07p		Low
Sat 11:36p		High
Sun 5:21a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 10:19a		High
Sat 5:08p		Low
Sat 11:31p		High
Sun 5:27a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 5:20a		Low
Sat 11:10a		High
Sat 5:50p		Low
Sun 12:22a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW late this morning, then becoming S early this afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 5 seconds, becoming mainly from the N with a dominant period of 7 seconds after midnight.

MON: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Tstms likely.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

