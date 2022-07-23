NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/23
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the South
9 - 18 mph (Gust 22 mph)
7 - 16 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|57° - 78°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|83° - 96°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:45am - 8:20pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 10:39a
|High
Sat 4:54p
|Low
Sat 11:39p
|High
Sun 5:23a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 10:03a
|High
Sat 4:28p
|Low
Sat 11:03p
|High
Sun 4:57a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 10:15a
|High
Sat 4:42p
|Low
Sat 11:15p
|High
Sun 5:11a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 10:07a
|High
Sat 4:24p
|Low
Sat 11:07p
|High
Sun 4:53a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 8:05a
|Low
Sat 2:44p
|High
Sat 8:34p
|Low
Sun 3:44a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 10:34a
|High
Sat 4:56p
|Low
Sat 11:37p
|High
Sun 5:21a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 7:12a
|Low
Sat 2:18p
|High
Sat 7:41p
|Low
Sun 3:18a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 5:00a
|Low
Sat 10:58a
|High
Sat 5:34p
|Low
Sun 12:01a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 10:14a
|High
Sat 4:50p
|Low
Sat 11:21p
|High
Sun 5:11a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 10:25a
|High
Sat 5:07p
|Low
Sat 11:36p
|High
Sun 5:21a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 10:19a
|High
Sat 5:08p
|Low
Sat 11:31p
|High
Sun 5:27a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 5:20a
|Low
Sat 11:10a
|High
Sat 5:50p
|Low
Sun 12:22a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW late this morning, then becoming S early this afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 5 seconds, becoming mainly from the N with a dominant period of 7 seconds after midnight.
MON: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Tstms likely.
TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
WED: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
