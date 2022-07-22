New Data Shows Just How Much Time NJ Spends on TikTok

Even if you haven't downloaded it, you've definitely heard its name once or twice. I'm referring to the video-making app that's apparently got NJ residents investing quite a chunk of their day on -- TikTok.

If you've never heard of it, TikTok is an app that is famous for DIY videos, video challenges, and a compilation of other videos that truly can keep you entertained for hours on end. Young millennials and Gen-Zers LOVE the video challenges while it seems TikTok's older demographic really value the DIY's. With SO MUCH content flooding the new video app daily, you'd be surprised how much time is actually spent just scrolling through the FYP ('For You' page).

A new survey conducted by Best Mattress Brand took a deep dive into how addictive TikTok really is and how much time people are spending on the app per day. In fact, the research went so deep as to identify how much time people are spending on TikTok per day. You may be shocked at how much.....

According to the survey, the most amount of time spent on the app per day is FIVE HOURS AT A TIME. The people in West Virginia are clocking five hours a day on TikTok. That's a huge chunk of time.

Good news, New Jersey. Our residents aren't quite THAT bad. Now, before you start patting yourself on the back, just know that our numbers are still a tad mind boggling. The research shows that the most time New Jersey residents dedicate to scrolling TikTok per day clocks in at about 2.4 hours. That may not seem like a lot of time compared to West Virginia residents, but that's probably because NJ prefers Facebook and Instagram. It's probably safe to say that number will increase before it'll decrease.

