How My Husband and I Teach Our Kids To Live A Healthy Life (Living Well Podcast – WATCH)

My husband, Rich, and I met in a gym more than 35 years ago and we have been working out together ever since. When we had kids, we did our best to teach them healthy habits, by not only telling them but showing them how important it is to make health a priority. Whether it is family workouts in our home gym or eating nutritiously, we have tried to lead by example. Rich joins me on this short episode of my podcast, Living Well with Robin Stoloff, to share what we do. We have also sprinkled in a little video of our family workouts.