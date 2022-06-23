NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 6/23

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the East

8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)

7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 63° - 68°

(Normal 64° - 69°) Air Temperature 69° - 73° Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:30pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 10:28a High

Thu 4:40p Low

Thu 11:17p High

Fri 4:58a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:52a High

Thu 4:14p Low

Thu 10:41p High

Fri 4:32a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:04a High

Thu 4:28p Low

Thu 10:53p High

Fri 4:46a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:56a High

Thu 4:10p Low

Thu 10:45p High

Fri 4:28a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 7:42a Low

Thu 2:33p High

Thu 8:20p Low

Fri 3:22a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 10:25a High

Thu 4:42p Low

Thu 11:13p High

Fri 4:58a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 6:49a Low

Thu 2:07p High

Thu 7:27p Low

Fri 2:56a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 10:47a High

Thu 5:19p Low

Thu 11:35p High

Fri 5:33a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:04a High

Thu 4:36p Low

Thu 10:53p High

Fri 4:49a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 10:19a High

Thu 4:53p Low

Thu 11:08p High

Fri 5:07a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:12a High

Thu 4:52p Low

Thu 11:03p High

Fri 5:05a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 5:00a Low

Thu 11:03a High

Thu 5:36p Low

Thu 11:56p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Isolated showers late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

