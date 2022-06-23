NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 6/23

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the East
8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature63° - 68°
(Normal 64° - 69°)
Air Temperature69° - 73°
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:30pm
UV Index2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Thu 10:28a		High
Thu 4:40p		Low
Thu 11:17p		High
Fri 4:58a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 9:52a		High
Thu 4:14p		Low
Thu 10:41p		High
Fri 4:32a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 10:04a		High
Thu 4:28p		Low
Thu 10:53p		High
Fri 4:46a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 9:56a		High
Thu 4:10p		Low
Thu 10:45p		High
Fri 4:28a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 7:42a		Low
Thu 2:33p		High
Thu 8:20p		Low
Fri 3:22a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Thu 10:25a		High
Thu 4:42p		Low
Thu 11:13p		High
Fri 4:58a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Thu 6:49a		Low
Thu 2:07p		High
Thu 7:27p		Low
Fri 2:56a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Thu 10:47a		High
Thu 5:19p		Low
Thu 11:35p		High
Fri 5:33a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 10:04a		High
Thu 4:36p		Low
Thu 10:53p		High
Fri 4:49a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Thu 10:19a		High
Thu 4:53p		Low
Thu 11:08p		High
Fri 5:07a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 10:12a		High
Thu 4:52p		Low
Thu 11:03p		High
Fri 5:05a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 5:00a		Low
Thu 11:03a		High
Thu 5:36p		Low
Thu 11:56p		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Isolated showers late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

