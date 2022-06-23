NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 6/23
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the East
8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|63° - 68°
(Normal 64° - 69°)
|Air Temperature
|69° - 73°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 10:28a
|High
Thu 4:40p
|Low
Thu 11:17p
|High
Fri 4:58a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:52a
|High
Thu 4:14p
|Low
Thu 10:41p
|High
Fri 4:32a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:04a
|High
Thu 4:28p
|Low
Thu 10:53p
|High
Fri 4:46a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:56a
|High
Thu 4:10p
|Low
Thu 10:45p
|High
Fri 4:28a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 7:42a
|Low
Thu 2:33p
|High
Thu 8:20p
|Low
Fri 3:22a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 10:25a
|High
Thu 4:42p
|Low
Thu 11:13p
|High
Fri 4:58a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 6:49a
|Low
Thu 2:07p
|High
Thu 7:27p
|Low
Fri 2:56a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 10:47a
|High
Thu 5:19p
|Low
Thu 11:35p
|High
Fri 5:33a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:04a
|High
Thu 4:36p
|Low
Thu 10:53p
|High
Fri 4:49a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 10:19a
|High
Thu 4:53p
|Low
Thu 11:08p
|High
Fri 5:07a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:12a
|High
Thu 4:52p
|Low
Thu 11:03p
|High
Fri 5:05a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 5:00a
|Low
Thu 11:03a
|High
Thu 5:36p
|Low
Thu 11:56p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Isolated showers late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.