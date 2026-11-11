The area has been buzzing about the story of local couple who say they saw a Bigfoot crossing Route 542 near New Gretna in October. (Read more about it here.)

There was another Bigfoot sighting in the Pine Barrens in the last couple of years.

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Bigfoot Spotted Near Lacey Township, New Jersey

Our friends at the Bigfoot Field Research Organization (BFRO) say the recent New Gretna area Bigfoot sighting was actually the second South Jersey sighting in the last two years.

BFRO reports that a man walking his dog heard and saw something behind the Clayton sand pit.

The man reported that what he saw was jet black in color, with little or no neck, and no visible ears. It was about 35-40 yards away, and was working its way up a hill. It also had a wide back. The height was said to be less than 6'2" tall.

BFRO investigators called his sighting credible.

The area of the sighting is said to be in a thick pine forest, with hilly features.

You can read the full story of this sighting here.

So, two sightings in two years. What do you think? Bigfoot or something else?

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