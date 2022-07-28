NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 7/28

McCabe Avenue Beach in Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
9 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Ocean Temperature60° - 75°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Air Temperature81° - 92°
Sunrise/Sunset5:49am - 8:15pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 8:32a		Low
Thu 2:28p		High
Thu 8:37p		Low
Fri 3:17a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 8:06a		Low
Thu 1:52p		High
Thu 8:11p		Low
Fri 2:41a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 8:20a		Low
Thu 2:04p		High
Thu 8:25p		Low
Fri 2:53a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 8:02a		Low
Thu 1:56p		High
Thu 8:07p		Low
Fri 2:45a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 6:42a		High
Thu 12:12p		Low
Thu 6:33p		High
Fri 12:17a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 8:22a		Low
Thu 2:17p		High
Thu 8:27p		Low
Fri 3:14a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 6:16a		High
Thu 11:19a		Low
Thu 6:07p		High
Thu 11:24p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 9:04a		Low
Thu 2:45p		High
Thu 9:15p		Low
Fri 3:47a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 8:10a		Low
Thu 1:54p		High
Thu 8:20p		Low
Fri 2:54a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 8:36a		Low
Thu 2:16p		High
Thu 8:54p		Low
Fri 3:19a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 8:12a		Low
Thu 2:01p		High
Thu 8:30p		Low
Fri 2:57a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 9:16a		Low
Thu 2:56p		High
Thu 9:29p		Low
Fri 3:50a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this morning, then a slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon. S swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon, then becoming SW. Seas around 2 ft.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

