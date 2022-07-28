NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 7/28

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Southwest

9 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)

8 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots) Ocean Temperature 60° - 75°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Air Temperature 81° - 92° Sunrise/Sunset 5:49am - 8:15pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 8:32a Low

Thu 2:28p High

Thu 8:37p Low

Fri 3:17a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:06a Low

Thu 1:52p High

Thu 8:11p Low

Fri 2:41a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:20a Low

Thu 2:04p High

Thu 8:25p Low

Fri 2:53a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:02a Low

Thu 1:56p High

Thu 8:07p Low

Fri 2:45a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 6:42a High

Thu 12:12p Low

Thu 6:33p High

Fri 12:17a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 8:22a Low

Thu 2:17p High

Thu 8:27p Low

Fri 3:14a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 6:16a High

Thu 11:19a Low

Thu 6:07p High

Thu 11:24p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 9:04a Low

Thu 2:45p High

Thu 9:15p Low

Fri 3:47a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:10a Low

Thu 1:54p High

Thu 8:20p Low

Fri 2:54a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 8:36a Low

Thu 2:16p High

Thu 8:54p Low

Fri 3:19a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:12a Low

Thu 2:01p High

Thu 8:30p Low

Fri 2:57a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 9:16a Low

Thu 2:56p High

Thu 9:29p Low

Fri 3:50a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this morning, then a slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon. S swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon, then becoming SW. Seas around 2 ft.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022 We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!

Jump on these waterfront NJ Shore home rentals for summer 2022