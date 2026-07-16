If you're into nude beaches, New Jersey has one of the best in all of the USA.

Now, exactly what makes a beach one the "best nude beaches" is something really isn't defined.

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Hotels.com has released a list of the 12 Best Nude Beaches in the US, and New Jersey's Gunnison Beach has made the list. Hotels.com has released a list of the 12 Best Nude Beaches in the US, and New Jersey's Gunnison Beach has made the list.

New Jersey's Nude Beach Among the Country's Best

Hotels.com has released a list of the 12 Best Nude Beaches in the US, and New Jersey's Gunnison Beach has made the list.

Gunnison Beach is New Jersey's only legal clothing-optional beach - it's located at Sandy Hook, withing the Gateway National Recreation Area.

Hotels.com says Gunnison Beach is "good for budget, couples, and history."

I believe history refers to "American history" and not "naked people history. " At the beach, you can take in some national landmarks, forts, and such.

Gunnison Beach is open daily from 6am to 9pm, and alcohol is prohibited. You shouldn't swim where there are no lifeguards.

According to Hotels.com, the beach, "offers a pretty good view of the Big Apple on a clear day." (Big Apple refers to New York City, just in case you were thinking it referred to something else.)

Photo by jim gade on Unsplash Photo by jim gade on Unsplash

The Best Nude Beaches in the USA

Here's the entire Top 12 list of Best Nude Beaches:

1. Haulover Beach Park, Miami Beach, Florida.

2. Little Beach, Makena, Hawaii.

3. Baker Beach, San Francisco, California.

4, Gunnison Beach, Sandy Hook, New Jersey.

5. Kehena Beach, Pahoa, Hawaii.

6. Collins Beach, Portland, Oregon.

7. Moshup Beach, Aquinnah, Massachusetts.

8. Black's Beach, La Jolla, California.

9. Playlinda Beach, Orlando, Florida.

10. Hippie Hollow, Austin, Texas.

11. Kauapea Beach, Kilauea, Hawaii.

12. UFO Beach, South Padre Island, Texas.

Find out more about Gunnison Beach here. (Though, there are no photos)

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