NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 7/12
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
14 - 24 mph (Gust 33 mph)
12 - 21 knots (Gust 29 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 73°
(Normal 69° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 91°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:36am - 8:27pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 7:05a
|Low
Tue 1:15p
|High
Tue 7:30p
|Low
Wed 2:11a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:39a
|Low
Tue 12:39p
|High
Tue 7:04p
|Low
Wed 1:35a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:53a
|Low
Tue 12:51p
|High
Tue 7:18p
|Low
Wed 1:47a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:35a
|Low
Tue 12:43p
|High
Tue 7:00p
|Low
Wed 1:39a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 5:21a
|High
Tue 10:45a
|Low
Tue 5:20p
|High
Tue 11:10p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 6:56a
|Low
Tue 1:06p
|High
Tue 7:22p
|Low
Wed 2:13a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 9:52a
|Low
Tue 4:54p
|High
Tue 10:17p
|Low
Wed 5:50a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 7:44a
|Low
Tue 1:30p
|High
Tue 8:10p
|Low
Wed 2:40a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:39a
|Low
Tue 12:36p
|High
Tue 7:09p
|Low
Wed 1:41a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 7:06a
|Low
Tue 12:59p
|High
Tue 7:46p
|Low
Wed 2:10a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:47a
|Low
Tue 12:44p
|High
Tue 7:17p
|Low
Wed 1:52a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 7:50a
|Low
Tue 1:37p
|High
Tue 8:18p
|Low
Wed 2:39a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming S 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight, then becoming W 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Scattered tstms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds, becoming mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.