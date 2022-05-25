NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 5/25

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Air Temperature 59° - 66° Winds From the East

11 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)

9 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 58° - 62°

(Normal 58° - 62°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:32am - 8:14pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 11:05a High

Wed 5:14p Low

Wed 11:42p High

Thu 5:31a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:29a High

Wed 4:48p Low

Wed 11:06p High

Thu 5:05a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:41a High

Wed 5:02p Low

Wed 11:18p High

Thu 5:19a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:33a High

Wed 4:44p Low

Wed 11:10p High

Thu 5:01a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 8:15a Low

Wed 3:10p High

Wed 8:54p Low

Thu 3:47a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 11:02a High

Wed 5:12p Low

Wed 11:36p High

Thu 5:27a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 7:22a Low

Wed 2:44p High

Wed 8:01p Low

Thu 3:21a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 5:10a Low

Wed 11:26a High

Wed 5:49p Low

Wed 11:59p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:41a High

Wed 5:07p Low

Wed 11:16p High

Thu 5:20a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 10:59a High

Wed 5:25p Low

Wed 11:33p High

Thu 5:44a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:52a High

Wed 5:22p Low

Wed 11:27p High

Thu 5:35a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 5:32a Low

Wed 11:43a High

Wed 6:08p Low

Thu 12:21a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 4 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

