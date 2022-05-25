NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 5/25

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 5/25

TSM Jersey Shore

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Air Temperature59° - 66°
WindsFrom the East
11 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
9 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature58° - 62°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:32am - 8:14pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Wed 11:05a		High
Wed 5:14p		Low
Wed 11:42p		High
Thu 5:31a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 10:29a		High
Wed 4:48p		Low
Wed 11:06p		High
Thu 5:05a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 10:41a		High
Wed 5:02p		Low
Wed 11:18p		High
Thu 5:19a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 10:33a		High
Wed 4:44p		Low
Wed 11:10p		High
Thu 5:01a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 8:15a		Low
Wed 3:10p		High
Wed 8:54p		Low
Thu 3:47a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Wed 11:02a		High
Wed 5:12p		Low
Wed 11:36p		High
Thu 5:27a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 7:22a		Low
Wed 2:44p		High
Wed 8:01p		Low
Thu 3:21a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 5:10a		Low
Wed 11:26a		High
Wed 5:49p		Low
Wed 11:59p		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 10:41a		High
Wed 5:07p		Low
Wed 11:16p		High
Thu 5:20a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Wed 10:59a		High
Wed 5:25p		Low
Wed 11:33p		High
Thu 5:44a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 10:52a		High
Wed 5:22p		Low
Wed 11:27p		High
Thu 5:35a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 5:32a		Low
Wed 11:43a		High
Wed 6:08p		Low
Thu 12:21a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 4 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

New Jersey's Beach Etiquette Commandments

33 Beach Umbrellas You've Seen At The Jersey Shore

The Sunflow Beach Chair Gets National Attention On ABC's Shark Tank

What is the Sunflow beach chair? How much does it cost? What is so special about it? Let's find out:
Filed Under: Cat Country's Beach Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top