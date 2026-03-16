Ever feel like you’re dragging at work after a late night of gaming? According to a new study, it might be costing more than just your sleep.

A report from Win.gg found that late-night gaming could be taking a serious toll on workplace productivity across New Jersey.

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Late-Night Gaming Is Hitting Work Productivity

The study found that 46% of working gamers in New Jersey say they’re less productive the day after a late-night gaming session. That sleep deprivation doesn’t just mean extra coffee the next morning. It’s starting to translate into a measurable drop in output.

On average, gamers reported about a 2.2-hour drop in productivity the following workday, which equals roughly $86 in lost productivity per worker per day.

When you zoom out statewide, those numbers get even more dramatic. The study estimates late-night gaming costs New Jersey employers about $157 million in lost productivity.

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Gaming Is Fine, But Balance Certainly Matters

Gaming itself isn’t the problem. Millions of people use video games to relax, decompress, or hang out with friends online. That’s totally fine.

However, when your midnight gaming streak starts wrecking your sleep schedule and your performance at work, that’s a different conversation.

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When Gaming Becomes A Problem

If gaming is replacing family time or affecting how you show up in your career, it might be time to reassess the balance.

Yes, video game addiction is a real thing. Enjoying games is one thing. Letting them take over your schedule, sleep, and responsibilities is another.

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Sometimes the real issue isn’t the game, it’s the screen time. Time to get it together.

15 Video Games That Will Make You Relaxed While Playing Them There will be no controllers thrown against the wall when playing these games as they are meant to be calming and relaxing. Gallery Credit: Nick Northern