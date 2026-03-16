The Dunkin Banana Coffee Hack That Tastes Like Chunky Monkey
If you’ve been eyeing the banana drinks on Dunkin’s spring menu but weren’t sure if they’re worth it, I took one for the team. As someone who is obsessed with banana-flavored everything, I’ve been working my way through all the new options lately.
Some were good, some were just okay, but after a little experimenting, I finally landed on a combo that absolutely slaps.
It tastes just like Chunky Monkey ice cream.
The Dunkin Banana Drink That Actually Works
Dunkin’s seasonal lineup includes drinks like the Banana Crème Iced Coffee, Banana Puddin’ Cloud Latte, and Chocolate Covered Banana Latte. They’re all decent, but none of them fully nailed that chocolate-banana magic I was hoping for. I'm VERY particular with my coffee order.
So naturally, I started customizing.
After a few attempts (and probably too much caffeine), I finally cracked the code. This combo balances banana flavor with chocolate and nutty sweetness in a way that feels perfect for the warmer weather we’ve been getting here in South Jersey.
The Chunky Monkey–Inspired Dunkin Order
Here’s the exact order you need to try:
Medium Iced Latte
• 4 Banana Syrup Pumps
• 2 Butter Pecan Pumps
• 2 Vanilla Shots
• Protein Milk
• 1 Extra Espresso Shot
• Chocolate Cold Foam
The butter pecan adds that subtle nuttiness, the vanilla smooths everything out, and the chocolate cold foam ties it all together.
Dunkin’s New Banana Flavors: Final Verdict
My concoction is a 10/10. No notes. We need to figure out a name for it. If you have any suggestions, let me know.
If you love banana and chocolate together, this might be the best Dunkin spring drink you order all year. Try it and tell me I’m wrong.
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Gallery Credit: Samm Adams