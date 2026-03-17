Easter baskets are getting absolutely out of control

I realized it the hard way this year while grabbing candy, a few small toys, some LEGO sets, little fillers for my niece, nephew, and goddaughter… and somehow I’m already basically at my budget.

It’s not even April!

No, it's not just overspending problem. This is a lot bigger than that.

Easter Candy Prices Are Quietly Exploding

According to new data from Cision, Easter candy prices have jumped 67% since 2020.

Let that land for a second.

At the same time, most people have only increased their holiday budgets by about 15%.

That gap right there is the problem. It’s why everything suddenly feels so expensive.

A few pieces of chocolate for Easter Basket Photo by Melissa Walker Horn on Unsplash loading...

We're Paying Way More And Getting Way Less

Here’s where it gets ridiculous. The data shows that a family spending about $93 on Easter candy today is walking away with roughly 40% less candy than they would have gotten just a few years ago.

Forty percent.

So if your basket feels a little sad this year, you’re not imagining it.

To actually get the same amount of candy we were buying in 2020, you’d need to spend closer to $155 now. For the same stuff.

Same holiday. Same traditions. Just… way more expensive.

Candy for Easter Basket Photo by Merve Sehirli Nasir on Unsplash loading...

Shrinkflation Is Making It So Much Worse

The wild part? This actually didn’t happen overnight.

This is also classic Shrinkflation. Brands are keeping the price the same (or higher), but quietly give you less.

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Same packaging. Same shelf space. Less candy inside.

So even when prices don’t look dramatically different, you’re still losing value.

Easter Egg Hunt Photo by Gabe Pierce on Unsplash loading...

What People Are Actually Doing About It

People are noticing, too. It’s impacting how people are choosing to spend their money for this holiday.

Some are:

• Cutting back on candy altogether

• Swapping in smaller gifts or non-candy items

• Shopping earlier to avoid peak pricing

• Mixing in discount or store brands

Not because they want to, either. With the cost of living what it is, they’re cutting back because they have to.

Easter Baskets Photo by Elena Mozhvilo on Unsplash loading...

Lighter Easter Baskets This Year

If your Easter basket feels lighter this year, and somehow more expensive, you’re not wrong.

Prices are up. Portions are down. Sadly, the math just doesn’t work anymore.

At this point, it’s not even about making the basket “cute on a budget.” It’s about trying to make it make sense at all. Needless to say, we're all a bit annoyed at how Easter is shaping up this year already.

Most Popular Chocolates and Candy - Easter 2026 Pastel colors and sugary candy treats are flooding the aisles of grocery stores right now. Easter is almost here and if you need help figuring out what candy to put in the Easter baskets, DoorDash just released the top 10 Easter candies for 2026. Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio