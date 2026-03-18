Smash and Grab Theft at Northfield NJ Restaurant

Smash and Grab Theft at Northfield NJ Restaurant

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When you own a local business, there are a number of risks you take.

One of the biggest is that some idiot is going to break in and rob the place.

Luckily, no one was injured in a recent crime at a local South Jersey business.

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Thieves Hit Northfield New Jersey Pizza Restaurant

The management of Caluccio's Coal Fired Pizza in Neorthfield have announced that their restaurant has recently been the victim of a "smash and grab theft."

The Facebook post indicates that the theft occurred recently at 2 am, as someone smashed the restaurant's front door to gain entry, and then stole money.

Caluccio's say the theft was reported to Northfield Police at 8 am, when employees arrived at work.

The Facebook post goes on to say that police quickly identified a suspect, and an arrest was made!

 

Photo by Jilbert Ebrahimi on Unsplash
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Thanks to Northfield Police Department!

Caluccio's gives high praise to local police, especially Officer William Geiger and Detective Matt Locotos.

Bravo! Thanks to Northfield Police for a fantastic job!

(Since I work in Northfield everyday, I'll also pass along my thanks to the Northfield Police Department. Whenever we've had an issue at our building, they've handled in promptly and in a very professional manner. We love our Northfield family!)

READ MORE: When Dave Portnoy Rated Carluccio's Pizza

SOURCE: Facebook - Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza

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Filed Under: AC Facebook, Arrested, Northfield, Police, South Jersey Trending
Categories: Cat Country Morning Show, Food, New Jersey News, South Jersey News

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