When you own a local business, there are a number of risks you take.

One of the biggest is that some idiot is going to break in and rob the place.

Luckily, no one was injured in a recent crime at a local South Jersey business.

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Thieves Hit Northfield New Jersey Pizza Restaurant

The management of Caluccio's Coal Fired Pizza in Neorthfield have announced that their restaurant has recently been the victim of a "smash and grab theft."

The Facebook post indicates that the theft occurred recently at 2 am, as someone smashed the restaurant's front door to gain entry, and then stole money.

Caluccio's say the theft was reported to Northfield Police at 8 am, when employees arrived at work.

The Facebook post goes on to say that police quickly identified a suspect, and an arrest was made!

Thanks to Northfield Police Department!

Caluccio's gives high praise to local police, especially Officer William Geiger and Detective Matt Locotos.

Bravo! Thanks to Northfield Police for a fantastic job!

(Since I work in Northfield everyday, I'll also pass along my thanks to the Northfield Police Department. Whenever we've had an issue at our building, they've handled in promptly and in a very professional manner. We love our Northfield family!)

READ MORE: When Dave Portnoy Rated Carluccio's Pizza

SOURCE: Facebook - Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza

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