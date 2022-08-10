NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/10

Seaside Park (Jane Williams)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
7 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Ocean Temperature56° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
Air Temperature79° - 86°
Sunrise/Sunset6:02am - 8:00pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 6:52a		Low
Wed 1:04p		High
Wed 7:17p		Low
Thu 1:54a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:26a		Low
Wed 12:28p		High
Wed 6:51p		Low
Thu 1:18a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:40a		Low
Wed 12:40p		High
Wed 7:05p		Low
Thu 1:30a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:22a		Low
Wed 12:32p		High
Wed 6:47p		Low
Thu 1:22a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 5:05a		High
Wed 10:32a		Low
Wed 5:09p		High
Wed 10:57p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 6:41a		Low
Wed 12:54p		High
Wed 7:08p		Low
Thu 1:55a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 9:39a		Low
Wed 4:43p		High
Wed 10:04p		Low
Thu 5:33a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 7:28a		Low
Wed 1:17p		High
Wed 7:55p		Low
Thu 2:22a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:29a		Low
Wed 12:25p		High
Wed 6:57p		Low
Thu 1:25a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 6:54a		Low
Wed 12:47p		High
Wed 7:33p		Low
Thu 1:54a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:36a		Low
Wed 12:32p		High
Wed 7:06p		Low
Thu 1:37a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 7:37a		Low
Wed 1:24p		High
Wed 8:05p		Low
Thu 2:25a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming N late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon, then becoming S in the evening, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

