NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/10

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Northeast

7 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)

6 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots) Ocean Temperature 56° - 76°

(Normal 72° - 74°) Air Temperature 79° - 86° Sunrise/Sunset 6:02am - 8:00pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 6:52a Low

Wed 1:04p High

Wed 7:17p Low

Thu 1:54a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:26a Low

Wed 12:28p High

Wed 6:51p Low

Thu 1:18a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:40a Low

Wed 12:40p High

Wed 7:05p Low

Thu 1:30a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:22a Low

Wed 12:32p High

Wed 6:47p Low

Thu 1:22a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 5:05a High

Wed 10:32a Low

Wed 5:09p High

Wed 10:57p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 6:41a Low

Wed 12:54p High

Wed 7:08p Low

Thu 1:55a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 9:39a Low

Wed 4:43p High

Wed 10:04p Low

Thu 5:33a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 7:28a Low

Wed 1:17p High

Wed 7:55p Low

Thu 2:22a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:29a Low

Wed 12:25p High

Wed 6:57p Low

Thu 1:25a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 6:54a Low

Wed 12:47p High

Wed 7:33p Low

Thu 1:54a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:36a Low

Wed 12:32p High

Wed 7:06p Low

Thu 1:37a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 7:37a Low

Wed 1:24p High

Wed 8:05p Low

Thu 2:25a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming N late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon, then becoming S in the evening, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)



Point Pleasant Beach NJ: 11 most popular spots The oceanside location of Point Pleasant Beach has been a source of enjoyment for centuries

The first permanent boardwalk was built in 1915 and in the late 1920’s, Orlo Jenkinson built Jenkinson’s Pavilion and Swimming Pool.

Over the past 100 years or so, the community has grown into a vibrant resort destination for state residents and tourists, alike.