NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/7

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT through Thursday afternoon



At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 4 - 7 feet Winds From the Northeast

18 - 28 mph (Gust 31 mph)

15 - 24 knots (Gust 27 knots) Ocean Temperature 78° - 86°

(Normal 70° - 73°) Air Temperature 72° - 75° Sunrise/Sunset 6:29am - 7:21pm UV Index 1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 5:39a Low

Wed 11:56a High

Wed 6:07p Low

Thu 12:43a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:13a Low

Wed 11:20a High

Wed 5:41p Low

Thu 12:07a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:27a Low

Wed 11:32a High

Wed 5:55p Low

Thu 12:19a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:09a Low

Wed 11:24a High

Wed 5:37p Low

Thu 12:11a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 9:19a Low

Wed 4:01p High

Wed 9:47p Low

Thu 4:48a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 5:31a Low

Wed 11:45a High

Wed 5:57p Low

Thu 12:40a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 8:26a Low

Wed 3:35p High

Wed 8:54p Low

Thu 4:22a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 6:15a Low

Wed 12:07p High

Wed 6:44p Low

Thu 1:10a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:22a Low

Wed 11:18a High

Wed 5:49p Low

Thu 12:15a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 5:45a Low

Wed 11:37a High

Wed 6:23p Low

Thu 12:42a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:32a Low

Wed 11:25a High

Wed 6:00p Low

Thu 12:28a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 6:25a Low

Wed 12:15p High

Wed 6:55p Low

Thu 1:15a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft. Showers likely.

WED NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

