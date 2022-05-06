New Jersey's favorite time of year is right around the corner. Summer is almost upon us and you're probably going to be looking for fun things to do when you need a break from the norm.

Get our free mobile app

You probably know plenty of people who've swum with dolphins, but how many people do you know that have had the chance to swim with otters? Yes, the adorable swimmers that you see at the zoo, and immediately feel a bit of disappointment because you want nothing more than to hold one. It's the same feeling you experience whenever you see a puppy.

There's a preserve not terribly far from the South Jersey region that allows visitors to book a time to physically swim and splash around with these adorable furry water-lovers. It's called Barn Hill Preserve. Located in Delaware, Barn Hill Preserve is only about three hours away from the South Jersey area. Think about it, if you were headed up to North Jersey for the day or even into NYC, that's about the same amount of time it'd take to get there.

As a matter of fact, you can even board the Cape May Lewes Ferry to get you there and have yourself a day full of excursions! Who doesn't LOVE a good ferry ride?

You can reserve a time slot to swim with the otters at either 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. The preserve shared a post on Facebook reminding people that they do have to schedule their time. You can't just show up and expect to swim.

Check it out:

Find out more about how to book your playtime with the otters at Barn Hill Preserve HERE.

Source: Facebook

Five Fun South Jersey Places To Take The Kids Before The Shoobies Invade For Summer South Jersey has so much for kids to do during their summer vacation, but if you don't cross them off your summer bucket list before the 4th of July, then you're looking at waiting in lines filled with shoobies for the rest of the season.

10 Go-to Restaurants in South Jersey that Shoobies Love the Most Let's take a quick look at a handful of restaurants down the shore that will almost always have a car with Pennsylvania license plates in front of during the summer.