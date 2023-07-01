NJ gets high marks in a new LGBTQ+ biz equality report

😊 A new LGBTQ+ biz report gives NJ a high ranking

A new report finds New Jersey is one of the best states in the nation for LGBTQ+ equality.

The 2023 State LGBTQ+ Business Climate Index ranks New Jersey 4th best in America, with a score of 90 out of 100.

According to Todd Sears, the founder and CEO of Out Leadership the Business Climate Index, reviews 20 different data points to determine business issues and opportunities for the LGBTQ+ community in every state.

Multiple factors considered

He said the factors that are considered include “legal and non-discrimination protections as well as youth and family support, political and religious attitudes across the state, health access and safety and then of course work, environment and employment.”

He said the Index ranks each state and then spells out “what opportunities they’ve had in the prior year or what challenges have been created by their legislation, and then ultimately what is the economic outcome of that change.”

He said while New Jersey is highly rated there is room for improvement, “primarily around family support and family creation and making sure that kids are safe in schools.”

Sears said nationally the overall average went down, by 1.14%.

“That’s because of the more than 545 anti-LGBT, primarily anti-trans bills that have been introduced across 46 state legislatures this year,” he said.

The Top 5 ranked states for LGBTQ+ equality in the Index are:

• New York, 93.67 points

• Connecticut, 93.27 points

• Massachusetts, 92.67 points

• New Jersey, 90.00 points

• Colorado, 88.67 points.

The worst 5 ranked states for LGBTQ+ equality in the Index are:

• South Dakota, 34.97 points

• Tennessee, 34.40 points

• Louisiana, 33.50 points

• South Carolina, 32.50 points

• Arkansas, 32.00 points

Out Leadership is a global LGBTQ+ business advocacy organization.

