New Jersey drivers are on the hunt for cheap gas again.

If it feels like New Jersey gas prices quietly jumped overnight, you’re not imagining it.

Drivers across the state are once again hunting for the cheapest stations they can find as prices continue creeping upward heading into summer travel season. According to AAA, New Jersey’s statewide average is hovering around $4.53 per gallon right now and that has plenty of people stress-checking GasBuddy before leaving the house.

Near Atlantic City, some of the cheapest prices currently listed are still sitting around $4.39 per gallon, which definitely feels like a bargain in 2026.

Where Are The Cheapest Gas Stations In NJ?

Based on recent GasBuddy and Way.com listings, some of the lowest reported gas prices in New Jersey are currently showing up around Wayne, Newark, Paterson, and Paramus, where a handful of stations briefly dipped below $3 per gallon.

Of course, there’s usually a catch. Isn't there always?

READ MORE: 10 NJ Shore Towns Hiking Up Beach Tag Prices For Summer 2026

Some of those super low prices can reflect things like cash discounts, membership deals, or older user-submitted updates that may not last long. Still, drivers are clearly paying attention now more than they were a few months ago.

South Jersey Drivers Are Feeling It Before Summer

Around South Jersey and the shore areas, prices tend to spike once beach traffic starts building. That’s why drivers near Atlantic City are already keeping tabs on the cheapest gas stations before Memorial Day weekend even gets here.

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At this point, finding gas under $4.40 in South Jersey almost feels like spotting a unicorn.

8 Easy Ways to Save Money on Gas Right Now Feeling the pain at the pump? These simple driving tips can help you stretch your gas tank further. Gallery Credit: Unsplash/TSM