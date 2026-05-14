Atlantic City International Airport just lost the services of Spirit Airlines, as the company has gone out of business.

Now, one of the newest airlines with flights in and out of Atlantic City has undergone it's own big change.

READ MORE: Somers Point Restaurant Names As Best New Restaurant By USA Today

READ MORE: 9 Secret Beaches in New Jersey

Get our free mobile app

Ryan Fletcher Ryan Fletcher loading...

Big Changes for Allegiant Air

It was just this past December that a second airline started service at Atlantic City International Airport.

Allegiant became a second choice for local flyers out of ACY. They were recently joined by Breeze Airways. That made three airlines with regular flights in and out of Atlantic City.

Then, Spirit went belly-up.

Atlantic City was down to two airlines.

Now, big changes for one of those airlines - although it remains to be seen what this will mean for Atlantic City.

Allegiant Airlines has officially merged with Sun Country Airlines. It's a done deal as of yesterday, according to Allegiant.

Presumably, this means new destinations and options for customers of both airlines. There will probably be other advantages as well, over time. It may also mean the loss of lower cost flying options, as competition goes away. Again, time will tell.

READ MORE: 10 Things I'll Miss About Spirit Airlines

READ MORE: Spirit Fans Looking to Buy the Closed Airline

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

What the Allegiant and Sun Country Merger Means to Atlantic City

If you've flown in or out of Atlantic City Airport in the last few years, you may have noticed a random Sun Country flight on the Departure or Arrival boards. You may have seen a Sun County airplane at the airport.

Since 2023, Sun Country has flown some flights in and out of ACY, mostly these flights operated as charter flights, some connected to the casino industry.

The hope is the Allegiant and Sun Country merger will result in more regularly scheduled flights for the airport. More destinations, too!

For now, Allegiant says, everything stays the same for both Allegiant and Sun Country. Here in South Jersey, we'll be keeping our fingers crossed for more service at ACY.

LOOK: Classic Baby Names that are Going Extinct Stacker counts down old-school baby names that are becoming a rarity Gallery Credit: Stacker