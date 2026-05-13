Are you hankering for some great pizza?

USA Today says this Somers Point place is where you should go.

(Of course, I've been raving about this pizza for years!)

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Big Props to Squares and Fare Pizza in Somers Point, New Jersey

It's been three years (!) since I first tried the "secret pizza." At that time, Dominic Russo was making pizza in his house, and selling pies on the internet. You had to reserve your pizza - often days or weeks ahead of time - and then show up in his driveway to pick up your order. It was quite the experience!

Since them, Russo has opened up a brick and mortar location in Somers Point. It's mostly carry-out, but there are a few tables to enjoy your pie fresh out of the pizza oven.

Now, the world knows what I first told you about three years ago: This is really good pizza!

USA Today has honored Squares and Fare by naming it one of its 10 Best New Restaurants in America!

If you haven't tried Squares and Fare, you can find out more here. It's located on East New Jersey Avenue in Somers Point. I love how they describe their pizza on their website: "Underground (now legit) pan pizza...."

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USA Today Celebrates Squares and Fare

20 new restaurants that opened in the last year were nominated for the honor, and Squares and Fare came in third.

"Since opening, this humble pizza joint has garnered rave reviews, with some declaring it the best Sicilian-style pie in the state of New Jersey and beyond."

I'll say this: the pizza is fantastic. It's not your usual "New Jersey style pizza."

Congratulations, Dom! A big honor - and I'm sure more will come!

9 Atlantic City Area Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Guy Fieri has featured almost a dozen Atlantic City area restaurants on hie show. Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly