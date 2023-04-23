NJ law: Don’t wear this while committing a crime

There are many websites that have some fun finding and listing the strangest/dumbest/wildest laws in each state. And on many of those listings, New Jersey is recognized for the same rule.

In New Jersey, it is illegal to wear a bulletproof vest while committing a serious crime such as murder, robbery, sexual assault or kidnapping.

One can also be cited for wearing armor during an attempt at one of those crimes.

According to Bulletproof Zone, wearing a body vest while committing a crime can result in more fines and time served for criminals.

While this "odd" rule seems to be the most mentioned for New Jersey across sites — along with not being able to pump your own gas — we're not the only state to have such a law in place. Similar rules exist in Arizona, Delaware and Florida, among other states, according to Bulletproof Zone.

While discussing New Jersey's law against vests, a Quora user noted that someone intending to carry out a serious offense such as murder likely is not concerned with a rule related to their fashion choices.

Wearing a vest, others suggest, actually makes the justice system's job a bit easier — it's harder to claim innocence when you're suited up for a crime you "didn't commit."

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

