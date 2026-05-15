It's a good thing this guy never throws anything away!

A New Jersey man has found a winning $6 Million New Jersey Lottery ticket, just days before it was about to become worthless.

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A Lucky Search Finds Almost $6 Million For a New Jersey Man

Imagine having a big winning lottery ticket, but not having any idea where it is.

New Jersey Lottery officials say a winning $5.9 Million Pick Six lottery ticket was claimed, just hours before it was about to expire.

The story is quite fascinating.

Our hero (we have to call him that, right?) heard that a winning Pick Six ticket was about to expire, and something told him, that he may have that ticket.

He might have it somewhere.

The unidentified man went to the Eisenhower Exxon in Roseland, New Jersey, where the winning ticket was sold last May. He says it's his usual place for buying lottery tickets.

Clerks at the store told him they didn't know who bought the ticket, but that said Pick 6 was not their most popular game, and he should probably search for his ticket.

Winner Finds Missing Winning Lottery Ticket in Pants Pocket

He went home and did just that. Search.

He said he searched his whole house, and finally found an old ticket crumbled up in the pocket of a pair of pants.

He checked, and confirmed that this indeed was the missing winning ticket.

Talk about lucky!

He immediately headed to the New Jersey Lottery office to claim his prize. Eight days before the ticket was set to expire, officials confirmed that he had the winner! $5.9 Million!

Woohoo!

Again, we don't know the winner's identity. Lottery officials say you can always use their online ticket checker to see if your ticket is a winner.

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery

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