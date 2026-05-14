Time passes by and things change.

What would be the chain store or brand that you miss the most?

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Survey Says New Jersey Misses Blockbuster Above All

If you're old enough, you may recall when Blockbuster truly ruled the world of watch-at-home video.

If you wanted to watch a movie you had to leave the house (!), and rent a video tape from a local store.

Most often, that place was Blockbuster.

Tapes (actually empty tape boxes) would be displayed on shelves throughout the story, and you walked in circles trying to find something to watch. It was like Netflix, but instead of picking movies from a screen, you were wondering around a big building, bumping into your friends and neighbors.

Anyway, a survey by MarketBeat found that New Jerseyans feel Blockbuster is the brand they want back the most. As I mentioned, "the ritual" of finding a movie is what we crave.

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What Else Does New Jersey Miss?

Other brands we in New Jersey miss the most: Waldenbooks, Borders, Hollywood Video, and Woolworth.

Matt Paulson, founder of MarketBeat says: "Many of these stores turned everyday errands into actual experiences, whether that was picking out a movie, browsing without time pressure, or shopping with family. As retail has become faster and more transactional, that sense of occasion has started to disappear, and people are realizing they miss it.”

Ah, we miss the old days, don't we?

SOURCE: MarketBeat

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