NJ Makes Top 10 List of Smartest States in America

Ever wonder why there's some weird stereotype that people from the Garden State are stupid? Why is that? Honestly, we can all probably thank MTV's "Jersey Shore" for that one. The funny thing about it is that it couldn't be further from the truth. Believe it or not, if you're born and bred in New Jersey, it turns out that you're actually smarter than most.

via GIPHY

Congratulations, South Jersey! We're not as dumb as they think we are. Not by a long shot. Recent data compiled from looking at the number of adults with college degrees compared to the number that haven't finished high school indicates that New Jersey residents are smarter than 90% of the country.

via GIPHY

In fact, out of the top 10 smartest states in the country, 9 out of 10 are on the East Coast. The only west coast state on the list is Hawaii.

It makes sense though, doesn't it? Jersey's known for having some of the best schools in the country. The teachers are phenomenal and we're lucky to have some of the best colleges in the country right here.

So, where does NJ fall on the list? As it turns out, New Jersey is the 6th smartest state in the good ole' US of A. Go us!

Get our free mobile app

The list of the top 10 smartest states according to TheLadders.com:

Vermont Connecticut Massachusetts New Hampshire Virginia New Jersey Maryland Rhode Island Maine Hawaii

There you have it, South Jersey. Now, go read a book, smartypants.

Source: TheLadders.com

Listen to Joe and Jahna every weekday from 5:30a-6a!

Stunning New Jersey Mansion on the Beach the Best on the East Coast