If you're raising kids in the Garden State, you have one more reason to feel proud (and a little relieved).

A brand new study from WalletHub just ranked New Jersey as the third-best state in the country for public school systems.

Spoiler Alert: it’s not just about test scores.

Proof That NJ Has One Incredible Education System

WalletHub compared all 50 states (plus D.C., obviously) across two major categories: Quality and Safety.

They broke those down into 32 detailed metrics which include everything from graduation rates to student-teacher ratios to school security measures.

After crunching the numbers, NJ landed in the top 3 overall.

So yes, if you're a Jersey parent, your child is learning in one of the best environments in the country.

NJ Has Some Of The Best Math Scores In The Country Thinkstock loading...

NJ Shines In Reading, Math, AND AP Scores

New Jersey students are absolutely crushing it in academics. According to the report:

- We’re #2 in reading scores and #5 in math scores for both 4th and 8th graders ***

- We have the #2 highest percentage of students scoring a 3 or higher on AP exams ***

- Nearly 9% of our public schools rank in the top 700 nationwide ***

NJ Ranks Among Top 3 States With Best Schools In America Thinkstock loading...

Tech-Savvy AND Student-Focused

With one of the lowest pupil-to-teacher ratios and a statewide digital learning plan, NJ is making sure that students are supported both in the classroom and online.

READ MORE: New Data Shows Majority Of NJ Students Use AI To Complete School Work

That matters more than ever in 2025.

If you’ve chosen to raise your family here, your kids are in very good hands in out schools.

