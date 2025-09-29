Winslow Township Middle School has been closed for the third straight day due to a water main break that caused serious damage inside the building.

More than 800 students are impacted by the closure, and the district is trying to adjust as best they can. It’s not just a puddle situation, either. This break was big enough to force some serious changes.

Hybrid Learning Starts Soon

School officials say once they get the green light from environmental specialists, the plan is to shift students to a hybrid learning model. That means part in-person, part virtual learning, for at least the next month.

No hard start date yet, but the district seems to be moving quickly to make the transition as smooth as possible.

Chromebook Photo by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash loading...

Chromebook Pickups For Students

To prep for virtual days, parents and guardians were allowed to pick up Chromebooks for their students on Monday, September 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you missed it, contact the school ASAP to find out how to get your device.

To-Go Meals On Virtual Days

The district is also stepping up to support families by offering to-go meals on days students are learning virtually. More info on pickup locations and times is expected to be sent out via the school’s parent portal and official channels.

Winslow Township Schools will, of course, be sharing updates as they come in. And hang in there, parents. South Jersey is tough, and we’ve seen worse than a little water.